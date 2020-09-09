Transcript for Deadly wildfire emergency out West

Deadly wildfires out west nearly 200 fires are burning right now in Washington Oregon and California and thousands are still racing to evacuate. The creek fire in northern California one of the largest right now is burning an area the size of New York city's Central Park every half hour. ABC news chief meteorologist ginger z.'s in Southern California near the Eldorado fire with the latest. Overnight a widespread wildfire emergency spanning three states. High winds and acting like natural kerosene. Fueling more than fifty large wildfires in Washington or again in California alone. Or any other unit. Little good infrastructure. In Oregon urgent evacuations in Medford. More than 200000. Acres incinerated in that state so far. This parking lot filled with quilted metal and still smoldering groups this car abandoned its tires melted to the road with a brain still licking at the trees. And overnight in Washington helicopters dropping fire retarded desperately trying to mitigate the spreading blaze. Here in California flames from the creek fire now standing more than 150000. Acres. Continuing to incinerate dry hillsides in trees are Caylee her tongue like there. Thank you yeah. Can't fight authorities believe a creek fire under control. Until the rhetoric. Nearly 141000. Firefighters are currently battling wildfires and how. And just south of big serve a life or death scenario. More than a dozen firefighters overrun by the Dolan fire when it more than doubled in size. It started out Detroit though you have you have all home party. Are there and don't hurt yeah current penalty Bartlett you know. The fire engulfing the fire station in three of the firefighters life like it to a nearby hospital. One in critical condition. These dedicated fire fighters received injuries. Including burns and smoke inhalation. The Nazi mineral park station was completely destroy. One store owner vowing to keep his general store opened to support first responders. We just can't shut down until we absolutely have to your case. An engine being able to get fuel at 3 o'clock in the morning might save some else's house. The general store now incinerated reduced to burned pillars and a smattering of troubling mash the gas station across the street gone too. Choppers from the navy in National Guard seen here swooping down safely escorting more than a 160 people were trapped by the fire. Jelly bread and his sons on a backpacking trip were among them. I kept thinking about my life and dammit Almon you know I knew that they will be very curious and worried for us cell being able to talk to them was she's relieved. The high winds and towering smoke clouding visibility. Turning to each rescue flight into a dangerous and sometimes impossible mission. A spokesman so big that kind of candidates on the dreams of land say weird to identify the locations where the vacuum these aren't. Air clean and his son returning home from a fishing trip to raiding the drive lined with towering walls of fire you get she smoke him out the trees she'd see flames. Com their stumps are on the ground there were out she still bonfire. And ginger Z joins us now with the latest on this it ginger I can only imagine what these people we're going through feeling like they were trapped. In these flames but I don't for firefighters they've been hoping for a while now that they get some help from the weather does it look like they will. Well you know the temperatures have cooled significantly from over the weekend believe that comes wind and today we've got those Santa Ana winds threats I can see the smoke fake here this morning the hillsides dotted with these areas that are glowing in those conversed pretty easily when you get a gust to nearly forty miles per hour which should go to seed in some of the passes just south of us. So we do have the potential for those Santa Ana winds and red flag warnings that still extend all the way up through Washington State and organ. Look at Los Angeles they even find themselves today. In the high wind warning some gusts today could reach 55 and that is not helpful that actually makes firing behavior incredibly erratic more so than even he. Amazing to hear you describe it is as nature's kerosene in a way I mean it's just amazing what we're seeing happening but. I know over in Denver Denver is now on your winter weather advisory got some snow today but just two days ago the city's temperature hit a 101 degrees how does that happen. Newton so their latest of 100 plus temperature in recorded history. And then within 48 hours they drop with the wind chill into the twenties. And they've got the snow this morning and C ask how does that happen it's up really powerful cold front of the same cold front. That brought all those high winds to Oregon and Washington State that fueled those fires and you concede that jet stream and how and that. Cut off that low pressure system that paying an Allen a southwest well it is also bringing frost advisories all the way up through Minnesota. Freeze warnings in Nevada. And it got to tell you Diane places like Boulder, Colorado has dropped to thirty degrees. That is now their coldest this early in recorded history so we just keep break and records on both ends of it and hey. But later this week Denver's back tell around ninety so a swing we'll come back catch. Unbelievable in terms of these fires I know it's still pretty early in fires seasons as it seemed like they can get these under control and least get a little bit of a break. That's the hard part is when you've got wins like this offshore wind at all they eat you don't get them under control necessarily however these offshore winds are going to end by tomorrow. And they'll be a little break in the wind the heat's gonna start picking back up though by the weekend here at least in Southern California which is no good. And we worry at 2.3 million acres burned in California alone. That beats the last record set in twenty teen there was only one point nine million herself. So really we are an unprecedented territory I think it makes it very difficult with all the brush the bark beetle. There's so many complex issues here with the land management climate changes. We've got a long season ahead and write ginger disease stay safe thank you ginger.

