Transcript for Deadly wildfires sweep through California

And ginger joins us now with the latest on this and ginger these images aren't credible when you look ahead. I know tonight California is expected to see if Santa Ana wind event can you explain what that is and how that will affect these fires. Yeah of course a mean Washington State Oregon and northern California were really getting that tail end of that really powerful cold front that's going to bring. Denver's snow today so what that meant was red flag warnings are still up all the way through northern California. But here Southern California we're going to get that Santa wind Santa Ana wind event what that means is you get off shore flow so the Wendell start. It's shifting to the north tonight and then northeast and eventually all easterly that comes over the mountains it are Russia is down it compresses it can actually heat up at times in the real classic events. But it also compresses and kind of collegial censors some of those mountain passes you could see wind gusts. Of state 45 to sixty miles per hour and that's only really get in trouble that's when these types of fires. Are fueled you can have a twenty or 25 mile power gusts make a very erratic fire behavior but to have sixty that could be devastating especially here for the Eldorado fire where I'm standing and again we're looking at some images are we just whereas second go looking at some images just a smoke in the air what's it like in terms of the air quality. And I'm glad you said that it saw that that image of the San Francisco good shows you how bad even if you're not right on top of the fire or your home isn't threatened. You are feeling you are seeing it you would definitely smelling and breathing it in so air quality alerts are up all over the west. And remember this isn't just here in California where two point one. Million acres have already burned this season that if the most ever. That said that California has seen in a single year we're just now getting into the peak of wildfire season so this is going to get a whole lot worse. And Colorado Party had their largest wildfire ever in recorded history. And also their fourth largest which is the one you're looking at there the camera peak fire that burned at more than 35000 acres and less than a day. I mean it's it's hard to even wrap our heads around it and the numbers that you're talking about but. As you mentioned we are still fairly early into wildfire season so why does this one seem so bad so soon. There's so many reasons of this one of the fires really pointing to the bark beetle I a lot of times I I've covered fires in Colorado we have infestations. Of an insects that will kill trees off. And make just tender I mean acres and acres of tender right so it's it's ready then you have the lightning that was such a big issue up in the Bay Area. I'd just within the last two weeks and that was unprecedented. For them and then you've also just got these longer and drier hotter periods we had. Dozens if not a hundred some records just here in the southwest over the weekend. When you talk about climate changing you talk about an extended season cal fire saying that is absolutely a big part of the problem this year and other years. That we've seen this tech a fire behavior. They are burning hotter they're burning in two places where more people live remember a big part of this is that we went into the forest we have built into the forests a land management. Is talked about a lot there it's a pretty complex issue when you start getting into it. Do we have to look at the extension of fire season that's probably Ben connected most to. Climate change as one of the bid once. And retired we heard our officials are saying anything you use that can make a spark can wrist causing wasn't one of these tires of people have to be really careful yet not we're actually right now ginger Stacy friend thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.