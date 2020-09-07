Dealing with a dual existence

More
ABC News’ Alex Perez speaks with singer Amara La Negra on the complexities of Afro-Latina identity.
6:14 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dealing with a dual existence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:14","description":"ABC News’ Alex Perez speaks with singer Amara La Negra on the complexities of Afro-Latina identity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71683820","title":"Dealing with a dual existence","url":"/US/video/dealing-dual-existence-71683820"}