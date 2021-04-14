Transcript for The Death of George Floyd: Day 13 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial

From ABC news life. The death of George floor Jerry children on tribal. Good evening I'm Terry Moran day thirteen. In the trial of Derek Shelton for the death of George Floyd has concluded and today we saw. The clash of experts. It's at the heart of this case the crucial question what exactly caused George Floyd's deaths so. The defense called its expert witness forensic pathologist David Fowler. And he told the jury that George Floyd died of cardiac arisen that. Brought about by heart disease and drug use and then however in a remarkable moment on cross examination prosecutor Jerry Blackwell got this defense expert. To admit that George Floyd could have been revived. Even after his heart stopped. If Derek Shelton and those other officers had just provided basic medical attention. People who generally characterize winners that took place. This. What are your friend was a sudden this and not my main Williams sisters referring to the sudden cardiac risks. There's a difference between kids and cardiac experience. How serious is wolves have some news T irreversible and not synonymous. With them but there's always possible way. So. Distant given period hull. Time between. His cardiac risk princess in this particular case. The official announcement was done in the hospital. He was hitting it long before that it's a move into this it's not something that's you can easily don't. So. We we are in this case where there's a space. Between cardiac arrest and detain. The actual dad are you suggesting. Rezko who supported me anything cardiac arrest. There was a time. When he may have been revived because she was. Yeah. Immediate medical attention for prisons is going to caught experienced. May lose many will resistant prostitutes. Do you feel that missile fortunately given. Needed emergency attention to try to reverse the cardiac arrest. As a position I would agree. Are you critical of the fact that he wasn't getting. Emergency care when he went into cardiac arrest. The as a physician I would agree. I'm joined now by ABC's Alex for Shea in Minneapolis or right outside the courthouse where he's been. Over the past week or so and this was. This entire day Alex focused on the testimony of forensic pathologist David Fowler for the defense trying to. Trying to tell jurors that really it wasn't that scene in the video was going on inside George Floyd. His heart diseases drug use other issues that led to his death but having a hard time on her pretty. A pretty aggressive cross examination from Jerry Blackwell. Well that's right Terry you did you get the prosecutor Jerry Blackwell to get doctor Fowler twit meant that he's not a cardiologist. That there were certain things that he didn't take into account. Dean he's in his reporting his review above all this video in that also includes. You know we've known that the defense really wanted to leading into the idea of maybe George will be taking a pill at some point they talk about. That the pill or partially dissolved pill that's found. In the back of that squad car. And in the defense kind of deal would. Being cooled it that way that maybe there was a white thing that was so wearing in George Floyd's mouth. The prosecutor Fowler poking holes in that as well. Getting. Getting. CB CD prosecutor Blackwell put poking holes in that as well getting Ballard's which makes. That he didn't know what that white substance was did he actually saw something white in George Floyd's mouth while he was in next door that he was suing. Hi and so it's it's it's all about poking holes along the way in that testimony. For the state the prosecution in this. Case. And which goes Alex not only to that. Factor that particular. A moment in in the sequence of events it goes to the credibility of the witness and of the defense who called them if they can point out what you were suggesting it was a pill. But it might have been a lemon had because there were. Candy wrappers in the car but but let me turn. No matter where we're going with this case overall. It did judge has said he expects. Closing arguments in this case on Monday it sounds like that we're getting the end of the defense case here. Alex. Sir about its area high as of this united gone gone somewhere else. But yes so we're expect seeing we're expecting closing -- were expecting the defense to to station its questioning. And in testimony by the and as we possibly. Hot even before Friday to have Friday off that would mean the closing arguments would begin on Monday at that point the jury would be sequestered. Until there is a verdict in this. Case. All right Alex for shape. On the scene in Minnesota forced thanks very much want to bring in our team of legal experts. On this case professor of law and former federal prosecutor Marc I stern come on defense attorney to make him a court are both with us. And before Goudie guys I do wanna go to another one of these moments. Where is this witness who is has the task of trying to help the jurors. AEA get a good draw them away essentially from the conclusion that the prosecutors trying to get them to acknowledge which is that dead air shipments neon. George Floyd's neck caused the death. And there wasn't this witness took the stand and essentially started talking about the possibility that carbon monoxide poisoning. Played a role because George Flint was laid out on the street. Right next to the police vehicle. And he said you know he'd keep good and inhaled carbon monoxide. Act in that position which would of contributed to his views problems beyond cross examination he was asked well. Yeah did you not the car was gone. And here's how Jerry Blackwell. Took off after this. Witness who had claimed that carbon monoxide poisoning might have had something to do with George Floyd's death here's the cross examination. Now in terms these. Other contributing factors to mr. foreign stuff did you. There's a part of your review and make other considerations. To things that may have contributed. Yes. I'd like to discuss with you. Carbon monoxide or CEO. You've reviewed all of the videos in the case cracked cited. Did you pay attention to where mr. Ford's head was physician relevance of the squad. Yes I do. Which way it was his face nose and mouth taste. His face was. Facing towards the vehicle. Towards the rear of the vehicle an end. Better towards the Syrian re release six the table tailpipe solve the vehicle's speed. The end let me just I'm past few. Are you suggesting that mr. Floyd died from carbon monoxide voice. Absolutely. Not it's cool coal monoxide poisoning and if you're not saying. That. The direct examination by the defense on cross examination the prosecutor Jerry Blackwell. Asked the did ask the witness. Do you do you know if the car was all of as well either some water to the car I think it's come from the tailpipe did he couldn't say whether or not the car was on do you know the make and model the card you know the emissions that come out of that tailpipe. Did you do any calculations as to the distance of the tailpipe. From George Floyd and given that their missions what that would have meant four his C his physiology and and the witness had to admit notes how do wanna go. To our legal experts and Ben first got to go to up to mark on slur on this it did it seems real risk. On the part of the defense. To introduce this. This possibility this theory. That carbon monoxide played a role and you have no actual evidence bid from this witness or in the record to prove it. Yeah and didn't break from the start. To Dr. collar center where you would expect to find a tell. Readiness to establish. With a picture or something proximity of George it's two we're in the open so net sick blocking and when to expect. They were gonna raise this point they didn't get to recourse. Cross examination. Your went brain after it out and was able to undermine the point that they were ethnic. What does that tell you about about the defense and an I don't want to be it's a hard case to try obviously. And maybe Erik Nelson is a little overwhelmed out there he is he is out there alone at least in court. It does seem like he really opened the door to that. Yeah yeah it does end in you know what are the things in the clip that you showed before that I was really telling. But in a note when Patrick Boller concedes that they could have saved the life of George Boyd. This is what he says by saying it doesn't physician. When agree. It's almost like he has this other persona. Of decision this different then that person who has tests fine before that who has an advocate a position. I'm. Penn once that decision came out there's a lot more community choice of course when the problem that's perspective as an assured and help them. Yep it sure didn't let me go to Ted to make him a court on this we saw this encounter between prosecutor Jerry Blackwell and the defense expert. Doctor David Fowler. And among the many things the jurors taken together they're looking for somebody to help guide them through this this very the different goal to. Mass in fact says it war and Jen steer them through and that's where credibility with the jury and and the city even personality I'm sure your trial lawyer you know this. You wanna make that bond with the jury and it does feel to me like like Jerry black who always has. Yeah them in mind as any good defense say do any good lawyer does. As he's asking his questions they're framed in such a way that they can follow his argument follow his story through those facts. In a way that that you'd think would help. His credibility when when he appears before them. And index fingers because I remembered for bull to lawyers or purpose I started off. The Eric Nelson on decides. They are. I see. ERT. Wine is a jury pool because. Yeah. The information on the way Acxiom more or cash on. Me because they're going to be that meet all the termination. And asks where he and I'll be cross examination. Well. You saw series. She adds to the question who's asking. And her reason why exacts seeing it doesn't she is the heat is moving its territory the search. Actually answered questioning the jury. Ultimately is going to be. Nannies were death. George following now for the present I. Eighties so students expert and you're hardy. How our defense expert is reason for. These speakers at her ex marital histories. More substantial. You better be accidents or suspicion. But he's not using. At. The ex Denny's that happens used them. They need be and medical condition is that George who fired the in. Feature copies for the cardiac. Eat the leading all certainty and I ox. Staying now. Bryant ace little. For lease yes it was in your wireless on the you know I Kearny NEI. Five. V some tool. Irish rebels. While his neck. Fraction XX. Your nation and George Gortat dying not these jurors. The way. What are the courage on the scene witnesses to look at what you're hearings problem. Well big difference is present seen. The attorney you know an 80 which is not in common sense. Didn't most people quit in this. In this case. Who was never sit stay good our being used over and over and I want you here. Her arms and is VER. Because it and really really sad warm day or so I. And pop agree and got its way. Scully can't. India and so where he said. It would be that. What's his stance are required medical attention away George who couldn't be Rabat. You lost all credibility Hebert accent I sure does not. On the negligible in not lack for biting its arm chair so you'd use you had a common sense approach. What ordinary people see in it should be spent fuel pool. Yeah with what these are you see how the jurors the it is very information but. The defense not. Collins Iraq. Freeing he's not sure where wit essentially me and many Atlantans he's been down thing. This well off the. Thank you gonna get you and you raise a good point it's hard job for jurors look what world war on we we see them the videotape is to make was talking about. That whole world has seen. But they're charged with with. This man's fate. With the with whether or not he's spends what's likely to be the rest of his life behind bars or not jurors tend to take that very closely want to go to mark on slur on. This question would get a work we're looking a lot of people are are watching trough for the first time in this level of detail. And and which government near this witness is. It is doomed by accomplishing certain things for that side of the smoothest lawyers doing a good job on cross examination candidate does go to to the jurors. And I wonder you know people. Our how are worried about the system in cases like this in particular. Should they have confidence that made as they watched this. This system it's it's not a a game it's obviously very very serious business. Shook their confidence do you think that dad. That this is to be the best way. To get a result. Well. I would love to be an hatchery room in the discussions I can tell you that one of the strings and a jury system and I hope it comes through in this case is that Jersey collectively. Observe different things in the disgust at amongst themselves that there's very little get dismissed and the other thing they Jews collectively. They hold up what they per. Against. Their own common sense it and what are the real disparities in this trial this approach the experts that the government has all. Have testified. Two teams that are going to a lying with a common sense. That insurers moral right to the video from this to become pointed out that for example doctor open sang. This is where the lights went out repair. It is consistent with what what most of us went to whom we see that that video. I'm here and there were things stick he minced dates. With this witness said doctor Holler. I'm that are not going to jibe with what to do juries are a scene you know when. He was asked did you hear. George white's voice getting better as time on end he said that's not what I am Serb. The jury is it is explicitly invited doubling to compare that to what they did observe. It doesn't match desk and undermined the credibility. Or its absence and after. That collective. Process thank you mark for that job because I've never heard it said that. There's often a debate as to whether law lied to lie detector should be allowed into evidence and the answer I've heard sometimes you already have lie detectors in the courtroom they're sitting in the jury box and they're better than any machine that's ever been. Then developed. Markoff had to make him a court thanks very much I do wanna go back before we leave to Alex for Shea in Minneapolis with more from inside the courtroom. On this very interesting day Alex. Hey Terry well it's a mark's point about this collective process we have actually seen in the pool note referenced jurors. Comparing notes today so there are going to be varying perspectives and we know they're already talking about that in in some. Manner or another in so you don't as we move. To the conclusion of the defense calling their witnesses in and begin these final arguments next week I think you're gonna see and hear a lot more. About this collective process. All right Alex per shape thanks as always from Minneapolis up next. For a kick a closer look at the killing of George Floyd and don't they're right and so many other. So many other young black men and the kinds of trauma these incidents can half. On the African American community our next guest calls it. An American sickness and he'll explain why right after this place very. Welcome back to live coverage of the trial of Derek Shelton for the death of George Floyd. And Cortes wrapped up for the day in this case we're also following the shooting of shooting death of Dante right in a suburb of Minneapolis Brooklyn center. Today we learned that the officer who allegedly shot and killed and will indeed face criminal charges Stephanie Ramos has the latest. From Brooklyn center Minnesota. The Brooklyn center police officer Kim potter who fatally shot a one year old Donte' right on Sunday. Here in Minnesota. Has been officially charged with second degree manslaughter. Officer potter was taken into custody this morning she is currently happy Henican county jail. And it was just dale go away and she submitted her letter of resignation the police chief resigning on the same day the before doing so sane that officer potter. Accidentally discharged heard gun instead of her teaser killing bright it was just on Sunday when Donta bright was pulled over for a traffic stop. Police learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest. They try to apprehend him when he tried to then get into his car and that's when officer potter discharged her weapon. Now since that there have been protests here in Brooklyn center and surrounding communities and across the country a lot of those intense demonstrations taking place right here. Outside the Brooklyn center police department and since those charges against officer potter. Were announced we've seen. Along worn out a garden in a lot more law enforcement out here and half that Palin went outside that police department but all of this comes as residents of the community prepare for a verdict. And that Derek show opens while he's the former Minneapolis police officer charged. In the death. Of Georgia Floyd's attention. Extremely high here in Brooklyn center for the last a couple of days but we now know that that former police officer Kim Carter. Has been charged in the death. Donta bright. Stephanie Ramos ABC news Brooklyn center Minnesota. And our thanks to Stephanie Ramos for that report well attorney. Then Crump who is representing both the families of John Terry right and of George Floyd today reacted. To the charges against officer potter in the killing of Dante right. He was standing alongside Reverend Al Sharpton as well as the mothers of trade and mark and Stephen Clark and Eric garner and Michael Brown. The reason why we are able to get an opportunity that due process so quick collision. In this state of Minnesota for the kill him. Stay right here because of don't let their children. What that level of their children got to unemployment and America. And I'd like to bring in now our ABC news contributor and colleague tells he granderson to join us LC today you've got to a column how to read in the Los Angeles Times with the headline there of course to killing a doctor Wright shows. This American sickness doesn't stop. It's a very powerful column I want to ask you first the charge against officer potter. In Brooklyn senator. Do you think did that represented any kind. Change. In what we've seen in these cases again and again and again. Which is that there isn't justice as the family see it in these deaths of young black men. Humble football thank you for for every arbitrary. And I would simply say that. When we start seeing chargers we borrowed against officers. Who appeared to. Done something wrong impropriety is not follow protocols what have you. That they are immediately disciplined without the need to puppy video going viral. That's when we'll see progress. When the police departments when the criminal justice system treats Dole's who are. Criminals. And colleagues. All with the city impunity as they do citizens. Without the need for past tags about the need for protest without the need for a viral video. Back DR pursues themselves. Look and say what this fellow officer did. Doesn't follow with our total call doesn't followers are training. And they need to be disciplined they need to be investigated and perhaps they need to be arrested and charged with a crime he. When that starts happening Terry without the need or video can be an hour starts talked undergo significant changes. And then this column today you talk about the trial of dare show enough for the death of George Floyd. And you say that the defense strategy here is clearly to say it was George Floyd's underlined drug use his underlying medical condition it setter etc. Then you go on. Does it that there's. Really nothing the reality is there isn't a single thing black folks can do to solve the white racism but the onus is placed on our feet anyway. We asked what can I do you will hear someone like the founder Papa John's John Schneider. Claiming he's the victim showing I was trying to be what trying to get rid of the N word in his vocabulary. Then you say this so we code switch. What do you mean by that what do you tonal music so we code switch. Code switching isn't something that's necessarily unique separate Americans or black people but it certainly is something that we've employees. To help or Savard. And what I mean it's simply Veres. The presentation. That we made you have some mixed company. It took fox that we may Harris. Arabs we deal with mixed company when I think this company I mean multi racial. All. You may not necessarily be all of the troops that we're willing to share their particular tar. So when I speak of cold switching I mean recognizing. Where you are. Which ears are around and where there are not their run to receive the truth structural. Contemplating shares. And if you decide that those fears that are around aren't in the position to accept the truth that you willing to share that you find H truth. That can help you make it through that moment. And then when you get an opportunity to be around loved ones be around call. France people that you trust years certain trust. And you share a deeper truth. Pump that's what I sort of mean by cold switching that is about finding out ways to communicate in an environment that really doesn't want to hear from you. So that you can make it to an environment that wants to hear from Britain needs to hear from you and more importing their understands exactly where you're coming from. And that that does a very instinct we also talk about the family. Don Terry Wright who now we need to prepare themselves. For Dante's character to be called into question don't think. We'll present the play book. You know you look at the black and brown corpse and being included on strike. And we've seen it countless times now. Let me address some new things are seen on social leader particularly on Twitter did he attempt to roar it absolutely. Here is running from the cops when you're trying to be placed under arrest wrong with absolutely. But here's my calendar we all saw what happened on January 6. And some of those domestic terrorism rollout ago horn vacation. They were fed organic food in jail. They went to Mexico because they had already purchased their tickets and a charge in America says sure go ahead just makes you combat. We've witnessed home terrorists. Go inside. The capitol building in Lansing Michigan prior to George points down. We solvents around Stater legislators. Worked their guns visible intimidating law officials some of seeing more bulletproof vest. Has there were to Beatty are policies that pertain to the pandemic. We have seen countless episodes. RO serial mass Jewelers people who are been behind some of the most horrific mass shootings this country has seen. And those. Immensely in old white man had been found a way to be captured alive. And yet for every white mass murderer there I can think oh since I've been a reporter. I do think though at least student three people of color. Lost their lives for a traffic stop. Who lost their lives for something moves success who also lives for playing their music to learn who lost their lives for switching. Lanes without indicating return signal an important Ross Andrew bland who lost their lives. Sleeping in bed and didn't even know that accounts for coming in because they're not criminals at all they were looking for someone who wasn't there speaking of Rihanna Taylor. So we have seen countless scenarios in this country in recent history. While black and brown bodies being slain by officers. And we've seen countless examples. All white criminals white counterparts being brought in a lot. The man that killed those eight people in Georgia and injured another. Who was on a manhunt puts on its way to florists to continue. The officers tracked him. Pace and we follow him down I 35. Before initiating a maneuver that made its cars spin out of control. And and they arrested him. British shoot up the car. British try to make them crash but he kill him even though clearly someone who murdered eight people it's a dangerous. Person. So I've seen enough examples and I think you happen I think we all have seen enough examples particularly in recent history. Up cards being able to deals to raise a very dangerous situation. And so I ask myself and can we Austria ask ourselves how on earth. Did he traffic stop turned into a murder. And we're also asking ourselves can it change how will it change. What will it mean if there's a guilty verdict. In this trial of Derek Shelton for the killing George Floyd Ben Crump today said it could. It could be sitting in new precedent in America what do you think. Talking not that optimistic. Are we've seen certain officers. Judy Vick guilty verdict. And then we still see the same pattern happened afterwards. So I think the first thing that really needs to happen for a significant change because there needs to be some legislative greens put in place. So back police officers are being held accountable. We need to put some things in place legislatively. Sort of thing relationship between the and the unions who donate money search campaigns can seize. Because even if the police officers are not doing anything and conflict and conflicts. It appears to be a conflict. And if you're trying to regain trust or correction to be trying to establish trust. Between minorities and the law enforcement. One of the first things you need to do does it really any sort of evidence or any sort of visual hope they're being reasons to not trust like happy. Police unions. Pick who should be built officers in charge of making sure all the officers a partner in the law and again on speaking to the top cop fried steak. Why don't we are policing is donating to the attorney general's campaign funds. We shouldn't be happening there so there are a number of pleads need to be doing legislatively. Com it's well as policy wise took to institute real significant change. But having a guilty person be charged. And found guilty does not mean that we've gotten there. A long long way to go but does he gratis in your passion and intelligence certainly help us get there. Little by little thanks very much for being with us. Thanks for having Terry. Well you've been watching ABC's live complete gavel to gavel coverage of the trial of Derek children what we're gonna have a complete wrap up of today's events on ABC news live. Prime with Lindsey Davis tonight right here at 7 PM and 9 PM eastern. I'm Terry Moran. Thanks for joining us and have a good evening. This has been a special report. From ABC.

