Death row inmate Rodney Reed maintains innocence, execution looming

Reed’s family and legal team said new developments in the case exonerate him.
0:15 | 11/06/19

A Texas bishop who has been pleading to halt the execution of death broad and make Rodney reed will hold a press conference this afternoon Reid is scheduled to be executed in less than a month. But maintains his and a sense. Reid's family legal team say new developments in the case exonerate him.

