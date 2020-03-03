Transcript for Death toll reaches 24 after tornadoes rip through Tennessee towns

It's a tragic day in our state. A sad day Europe. 25 confirmed. Fatalities across our state from west Tennessee to east Tennessee. I spent the day. Touring and his king with the victims and walking through neighborhoods and the devastation is. Heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking. It's. Incredible. Our prayers are greatly needed her family's. Out there who are dealing with. A sudden tragic. Event that has occurred in our state.

