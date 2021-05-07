Transcript for Death toll rises to 27 in Surfside building collapse

We have very sadly recovered three additional victims. The total number of confirmed deaths is now at 27. The number of those accounted for is 191. Inch unaccounted for 118. I was able to go earlier this morning and look at the site. And obviously seed they demolished building. They explain to me I was gonna happen it was just basically all down in place. And lo and all that spelled out in place if you look around there there was not a lot of debris and right after coming down. It's built. Vehicle down on the road and then now. UN and even now and if you had known of that was there that something he gives them and came down in the last day. I think it was a good effort I think it was the right thing to do and I did get a little help us move forward. Unimpeded. And really be able to get the job. I was grateful to have the opportunity to speak with some of the first responders on site last night right after the demolition before they headed back up to the pile. On day twelve these men and women have continued their mission. They have the same determination and strength as when they got out on day one. If it is a true honor to serve alongside. He's here as insurance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.