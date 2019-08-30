Transcript for The Debrief: Hurricane Dorian on course to make landfall

Hello everyone and welcome to the debrief on ABC news live I'm Kimberly Brooks thanks so much for joining us. Labor Day is approaching and so is hurricane Dorian we have the latest on the storm track. Plus we see how the White House is responding. And we take this holiday weekend in Central Park for the last Good Morning America concert for the summer but first here are your headlines. So backlash is growing over the British prime ministers plan to suspend parliament with a black sit deadline looming. In a nutshell the un elected head of state the queen has signed off on the un elected at a government boards Johnson suspending the elected house of commons. From having a meaningful say. I'm a big turnout to be a UK no deal exit from the EU. CFTC is now reportedly launching an investigation into the marketing practices of the investigation will reportedly focus in part. On possible marketing towards kids. Amazon now has its hands on part of a sports network. Disney the parent company of ABC news has sold its share of the yes network which carries New York Yankees games. Amazon is part of a group of companies buying up the state. Close call for a little girl had her bus stop her mother watched as a car blew through the stop sign nearly hitting the girl. The buses arm swinging out to signals stopped to oncoming traffic. But then this terrifying moments. A car appeared to blow right past that sign seconds before that little girl trying to cross the road he would have taken on my pet my daughter right. Put it an old man 120 teen survey of school bus drivers in 38 states and Washington DC. Down that nearly 84000. Vehicles pastor busses illegally. On a single day. They also called Goff has made it to the third round of her first US open it took her nearly two and a half hours to win last night's three set battle. I think that's the marquee match up with fuel vehicle stock car. That's going to be a good one yeah. We begin with hurricane dory and the storm bypassing the Caribbean allowing Puerto Rico to exhale but now. Gaining strength out of the Atlantic and could become a category four storm as it makes its way to Florida the state on high alert so we have full hurricane coverage. And I want to go to ABC news senior meteorologist rob Marciano right there on the ground. In Melbourne Florida. Rob good to see you can you just give us an idea what's happening there right now. Well we've got a couple days away for this at least can million UC decided shining it just like any other day I hear enough in Florida in the middle. Or end of August becoming warming human of the a couple of pop up by showers but the surf behind me is priests and compare to what we expect to see. And in the coming days and around the area the folks here they're a little bit. Little more than amp dubbed little bit worried their old frustrated quite honestly about the lack of confidence that we have in the forecast later in the forecast period now it's it's been changing in. We are two millimeter onto go to goal meteorological community. But that's changing we're getting a little bit more confidence in the forecast beat east side of the state is different from the gulf side. In that we have these protective dunes. Do pretty good job of protecting any sort of the storm surge at saint less than fifteen feet put a category four or five. Could bring more than that they're certainly not dudes like this up and down the coastline so. Storms are is going to be an issue for sure we've seen people Claire and I shelves in the stores here preparing for. The worst as far as food and water is concerned it feared trimming some trees because he's pop rounds are going to be flying. Even if they don't take a direct hits going to be long duration sustained winds that could do some damage here so we're getting ready but I think that over the weekend here is really what. Things are beginning Iran stop in their. Might very well be some announcements later on today or tomorrow from officials to. Determine who should evacuate and take precautions. Yes and yes send them a rob you've covered a lot of hurricanes. What concerns you the most about this particular storm say compared to hurricane Irma. Well. The new collapse Scott lack of confidence in the forecasts were for one thing it's a pretty small storm which are notoriously difficult. To forecast they can explode and intensity quite rapidly. Man they can be. A little bit more wavering half of the court so it's a complicated forecast when you see a storm that's gonna make up a left turn as this one as it is expected to deal. It all depends on. What happens with the the rate your five pressure that we think he's going to it determined. It's passed some worried about just how strong it's going again. Obviously where it lands but now. We think it could be slowing down significantly as it approaches the coastline so now you have the additional. Potential threat of one not knowing exactly where it's gonna make landfall and to having it linger. Over this entire state brigades. As interest off towards the north and that also bring in. More communities more states quite frankly Georgia. And the Carolinas we brought into play here in the coming days so there's a lot of question marks with this storm which is prime on my biggest concern. I think the people here are they're certainly hurricane savvy I mean let's face it they've had a number of hurricane rheostat Michael last year. I category five that was on the other side of understatement. Bad injury here in two and 1992 at this port this storm is there's. Come ashore as as forecast is a category four storm it would be the strongest storm to hit the east side of his state. And almost thirty years is Jerry Sanders show this is likely to be historic event but still a lot of question marks than. B key ingredients of strengthening for hurricanes. 85 to ninety degree water temperatures along this path she could see. It could become a category three as early as today a category four by the weekend as it approaches Florida as well I want to show you the timing now. This is the latest. Track from the National Hurricane Center has an 11 o'clock and we're seeing it's slowing down to take a look Saturday. Evening 130 mile per hour winds already a category four by tomorrow night it continues Soledad strain from meaning a category four. Sunday into Monday you can see that turn now making pretty much a west word it turned so is moving from northwest and it'll turn a little bit to the west. And that's why the track keeps shifting a little bit further south so now we're seeing a potential landfall somewhere near West Palm Beach. And we can continue to watch this track shifting a little further south as the days go on solar really need to watch. Where the storms. Takes place and where we think the land ball's going to be but look at the timing and another huge difference. In just the last 24 hours with the forecast models is how much it's slowing down. So Sunday 8 AM that's Sunday morning 140. Miles per hour winds still there could be additional street ending. Just ahead of landfall as a guest of those very warm waters right off the East Coast of Florida. And then it approaches just north and West Palm Beach possibly Monday night into Tuesday morning now so almost. 24 hours later than we originally thought we killed look for that to keep shifting over the next couple of days it makes landfall somewhere around West Palm Beach by Tuesday morning and that it. We're trying to see when it makes that left turn when it moves up the state doesn't look to the center in this state the eastern coast the state even potentially the gulf. Coast of the state so that's one of the biggest questions on the along this track is when it makes. That turn and news. And moves northward self and a duller the land we're gonna see a week and a lot from a category three to a category one if it stays over in the central part of the State's Al. A lot of questions with this forecast by you know one of the biggest concerns I have a house lol it's going to be moving that lives means more time for potential series in packs. And multi day event to hit Florida Kimberly. And that's husband askew so that day invent the storm moving slow equates to it being a stronger storm. That's right to the storm is going to continue to live Slough and it's we have a couple of steering current that are going to impact yet so let me show you what's exactly going on here. Because of this high pressure there it's an arena high in the Atlantic Ocean and there's also a low pressure on to the south Adori and the ocean currents are actually going to be steering it towards the direction of Florida they're going be making it turn from north. To even out west where turns he could see that blocking highs the blocking ridge what's going to keep pushing that track a little bit further south. That's one of these think that is going be steering dory and it's going to be new being at a steady space at a steady pace across the Atlantic. Through the northern and central Bahamas. But then this is when it slows down and this is why am concerned there could be time for additional strengthening and there are also can be a multi day and then. But high impact and benefit other category four or even category three hurricane. Moving across parts of Florida and steering currents collapse. A high pressure that was steering at west. Is going to actually erode and that's going to be what slows it down and splitting no steering current to meet the heat building that's also going to be at. What's going to make it turn that left turn. The big problem is there's a lot of model deviation of when this turn happened so we could be seeing impact anywhere from each of the coast of Florida. And it's also like pat matter of timing when does it make that turn north. So this is why we're looking at you know something like. Hurricane arm up back in. Ott 2017 that's what we thought it was the middle of the East Coast and going up the last 'cause that's why we really have to you know stay tune on the forecast and speech on the forecast changes. We have a couple of days to talk about this now doesn't look like it's going to hit until Monday night into Tuesday so several days to prepare so I think the entire state of Florida you can be on alert at these spaghetti models change at the mild come at a better agreement on the track and of course the timing. And what parts apart will be impacted. Absolutely I was in at Miami during hurricane Irma and when that that change in the past half ended just threw everyone off in terms of evacuations and everything. So your updates are very very important thank you so much now. We appreciate it. And guys of course with a few days from landfall the key thing here is preparation. And making sure your house is stocked and ready to go. So the Florida governor was urging residents to prepare themselves for this storm so take a listen to what he had to say. Florian is need to be prepared to die. You know there have been bad news of the storm going slower that that could. Potentially have some some negative impacts once it reaches landfall. But you do have time before it reaches back to prepare you've not done so and so we urge all Floridians. I have to have seven days. Work of food medicine and water. This is potentially a multi day event where they will churn slowly across the state. Yes so many people are preparing. To evacuate if needed and filling up their gas things so deal Bonita as is or on the ground in Miami with the latest spared GL. Hey there Kim we are seeing some very long lines across South Florida we've been here all morning long and we are seeing some of these lines they extend outside onto the street we've got a very jam packed gas station over there as well. People are coming in they're bringing in those containers. To loaded up with gas so they're loading up their cars and these containers that's why gas is going so quickly in fact over there that marathon across the street. That would actually didn't have guessed all morning long and we think they just ended up refueling there so gas obviously a hot commodity right now even though we are days away because people are preparing for the storm we're talking about a potential category four storm. Making landfall somewhere. On the eastern coast of Florida. That hasn't happened since hurricane Andrew in 1992. The people who lived here then. Do not want to go through that again so much change we're talking about building codes here and so now they are getting ready for that to listen. It is a rainy day we have been seeing down downpours coming down here in South Florida that's gonna make preparing for a storm that much harder and it's often off. And so they actually are getting the plywood and they're trying to put it. All on their windows their trying to protect their homes. From those damaging winds and the plywood has been running out at some of these stores to sell a lot of people are concerned about this here no doubt we will be here. All through this weekend to make sure that people are for. Prepared and know that they should be preparing right now because that is the message. From officials can. Our idea that they DS there's still a little bit of time in another. Serious concern is the life threatening storm surge so FEMA put out videos. From hurricane Michael reminding residents about the dangers of storm surge and I want to bring in Caylee hearts on his and Jacksonville Florida. Which experienced these serious storm surges in the past so un Caylee thanks for being with us. He just remind us of why the storm surge is such a danger in Jacksonville. Absolutely Kimberly you know we did just experience and they get a downpour. Unrelated to dory and everyone here recognizes. A need to prepare the mayor here saying this is not a time to panic. But it time to prepare you rob mentioned in dunes along the East Coast of Florida just like ease. Here and Jacksonville beach they really feel like. These can protect them from this storm this hotel many people saying they will ride out the storm here because they have this dune protection. And that's a difference here. Is this on to river that runs between Jacksonville beach where we are and the city of Jacksonville this. Jacksonville's build on wetlands still they are now it doesn't take hurricane doesn't take serious storm surge to flood the area but hurricane conditions may area. That much more. At risk because as. When storm surge takes ocean water and pushes it up bugs to work what are doesn't think John's river pushed is that ocean water. Up the river could go to my calls upstream and gets trapped and has nowhere to go. Almost becoming a dam of sorts in that river and still little tight cubs until you remember in hurricane her month this city of Jacksonville. The down on that area downtown where there. Otherwise the beautiful view here about the island that is Jacksonville beach but that river water coming into downtown and flooding those downtown streets. That's where the greatest concern for Sturm servers it is in Jacksonville again the mayor here saying this is not a time to pay at the time to prepare. Yet Haley and how are people preparing they'd been through this before what are they doing now. If I'm rob mentioned the frustration that many people where he is dead and Melbourne are feeling he Karen Henderson different and some optimism. That they could be spared but again caution because. Her Herman I was seventeen miles from here and yet. The mayor here referred to as the storm of the century because of that damage that the storm surge day. So you're not yet seeing anybody boarding opened up that's happening yet much farther south now like words peel it NI EB discussed here. And asking though. Has the gut and at the beach big hotels and from 1904 rooms have canceled their reservations for this what would otherwise be very busy. Labor Day weekend we're hearing again that optimism that maybe folks here could enjoy most of this weekend before they really need death did that and Allen and and prepare for what. Headed this way but. Right now there is that said today and we all need to be watching these models and and pay close attention to this storm that it right now my headline question. All right Hayley right there in Jacksonville Florida. Thank you so much for the updates. So geo was down south Caylee was in Jacksonville and now want to go to Megan to breezy and his on the ground further north in the state in Daytona. May get if you can just give us an idea of what's happening there Daytona big tourist town. Yes it is at Kimberly in its tax deal as we arrived here yesterday we drove here from Orlando. As deal with talking about when we went to stores and sell a lot of people crabbing water that we are cells are dropping water and supplies at. Yesterday where we where. It is had chairs and tables in this without full functioning restaurant and over tonight right where their support they were blond shares today it's different the restaurant is closed the launchers are put away. Because this hotel that we're seeing that is now forty napping case this storm hits with that's sad when we're looking up and down the coast we can actually see. Beach goers are some people behind me that are enjoying the water so it's not like I Daytona Beach is completely without tourists right now. But it does seem like it. Two win to lean a little bit I was talking to people inside the hotel lobby this morning and asking them they were to Floridians were kind of driving through an asking them. At this storm is gonna change any of their weekend plans because it is. I am Labor Day weekend coming up. And they said the kind of plane if I hear they do have an event that they're going to it hasn't been canceled yet but they're on stand by and that seems to be the case here in Daytona Beach a lot of and banks and farmers market Anderson island run festival that's happening in talent this weekend a lot of them are either canceled. Or postponed. Or tentatively. Who could potentially be rescheduled face on what happened with the weather here. Yes not quite a ghost town but definitely not as many people as normal. Exactly and then this is also affecting travel plans like for example Amtrak now is. Limiting some of their travels here there's going to be travel waivers that major airlines at that that they airports here as well so. Even though it you know the fuel to get places there's a long line Philly is impacting tourism. Definitely especially on the weekends they already weakened or a lot of people do wanting them to the east it's not like his speeches. Jam packed but it's also night those town just yet. All right Megan to breezy and right there in Daytona Beach, Florida thank you for the update. An ash she said guise of course the Hearst a hurricane this strong will no doubt. Impact travel not only on the highway with people potentially evacuating. An increasing the traffic but also. At the airport on an already busy holiday weekend so Steve Olson Sami is at Atlanta international with some frustrated travelers Steve. It is a busy morning of holiday travel here at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson international airport. We are not seeing any flight cancellations. Yet due to the coming storm but I can guarantee that will change. Six airlines are now offering travel waiver southwest delta American spirit. JetBlue and united in for flights in and out of the Caribbean and now Florida. The Florida list is getting especially long nearly every major airport on the East Coast of Florida Fort Lauderdale Melbourne. West Palm Beach Jacksonville are all offering travel waivers for flights in and out of those cities starting tomorrow. Florida's three largest airports are preparing for high winds in Miami they're asking airlines to tie down large pieces of equipment or remove them from the airfield. Seventeen cruise ships have now re routed their schedule. To avoid the storm impacting tens of thousands of travelers Steve dozens on the ABC news at. Let. All right thank you Steve yes the storm has ripple effects and in Washington in. President trump has canceled his trip to Poland to monitor this storm and he sent vice president Mike Pence in his place of the president. Talked about preparations already under way is to take a listen right now. We're ready we have the best people in the world ready and they're gonna population be brutally shipping water. But it may be that you going do evacuate we're gonna see what happens we're waiting. It does seem almost certain that it's sitting dead center. And that's not good. The winds seem to be building at a tremendous array. It looks like the winds are going to be unbelievable EI. Were already. And hopefully it would get lucky but it looks to me like this time. It's heading in one direction all indications are it's good hit very hard. So want to bring in Jordan Phelps at the White House Jordan. Good to see you what is the federal government doing to help with the storm. He accurately president com says its most important. For him to be here as they make those preparations so in San going to Poland the vice president's now going he's gonna head to Camp David. Later this afternoon he's gonna hunker down there and monitor the storm's approach he's kind of used Camp David in this way. In past storms to monitor approaching hurricanes and if he's. That's what he's doing here again of course Kimberly we have he monies other government agencies who are getting ready for the storm. Yeah and and before we go I just wanted and asked do you something that sort of on related but there was a new. Inspector general report from yesterday a balance. James coney. Yeah yeah that's right Kimberly they have this new inspector general report saying that. James Connelly the former FBI director had violated FBI and DOJ policies. Out with his handling of those memos in which he closely documented some of his interactions. With president prompt. This IG report damning for Komi in some ways and that it says he did break those policies and they say he set a dangerous precedent. But it another way Kimberly it's been indicating for Komi because it didn't demonstrate that he has lied about this. Anywhere along the way and the key thing here is it did not find that he leaked classified information. You'll recall president from for months and and accusing. Call me as having leaked classified information EIG report did find any evidence of that into the department decided not to prosecute him. But Kimberly this morning the president is putting some spit on that report he says of course. That this report was disastrous for Komi but he also says in a tweet that it was the fact that he was not prosecuted shows just how fair. And reasonable attorney general. Bill Barr is. It also of course Kimberly shows that they didn't find that evidence that he leaked classified information as the president had accused him doing. All right Jordan felt that the White House lots going on in this administration thank you so much we appreciate it. In guys before we go I was up super early this morning for the very last Good Morning America concert in the series. I know I'm sad to but I had too much fun with country superstar Cain brown. And marshmallow Lin then interview the let's just say Cain and did most of the talking so take a look. More and seven. They're. It's seven that the wrong place at the wrong time Jason Abu. And every account hostage UK fan. Being accounting gagged her mom. Doubt there are wrong about a million sounds you back down one. IRA seller list sent our fun interview and the other thing that was awesome is that came brown is. Actually expecting a baby girls so Good Morning America we had a little bit. Of a gift for him a nice little GMA won the and all we had a gift for remarks melon because he had recently put on Twitter that he wanted people to Photoshop in. Marshmallows. In a picture with him in so we may want forum and he he loved it at least it seemed like he did I could really talk to him so anyway. Diet continue to take care of your cells it's the weekend. And if you're around you can stick around for the briefing room at 3:30 PM. And you can check out world news prime at 8 PM. And if you wanna stay updated on all of these headlines especially the hurricane coverage you can go to abcnews.com. Or download the app. And Kimberly Bronx and I'll see you next week.

