No debt ceiling deal yet but Biden, McCarthy called their meeting productive

Republicans refuse to raise the debt limit to pay the nation’s bills unless Biden agrees to slash federal spending, impose new work requirements for federal aid programs & streamline oil projects.

May 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live