Deer goes for a dip in New Jersey swimming pool

A New Jersey resident captured footage of the moment a deer dove into a swimming pool. Animal control officers report the deer appeared to be in fine shape and was released.

June 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live