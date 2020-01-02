Transcript for Deer runs over man

Ken worthy just got hit by a deer it was. Just a bit of brown and then I saw his face. And I was down on the ground. That quick it happened right in this McDonald's parking lot in locust in the middle of the day and into see the flash of them rolling over me and going to straight line and he's gone where these are retired detective he's seen a lot of stuff but this even caught him off guard I just did expected at 1230 in the afternoon leaving a McDonald's. He and his wife went to that mcdonalds for lunch last week and asked relieving suddenly the unexpected date pressure walking out of their cokes and you shall I give a look both ways and I my wife caught a look I looked literally just solved last second and he collided with me. I was down. Oh my gosh I just got hit looked solemn. And I about doubled over laughing thankfully he's fine and so is his wife for that he's grateful to wasn't. My wife it wasn't kids in the parking lot. You know it could have been worse at burger passed so all that's left to do now is laugh. Especially now that he has the video to prove this incredible story lot people who told the story to. They would say oh you did you with your car. Mean no that the tear ran over me in the parking lot.

