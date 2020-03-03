Transcript for Defense claims Fotis Dulos was framed for wife's murder

I just has thrown out the kidnapping and murder charges against photos do love the late husband of a missing Connecticut mom state. Attorneys asked for the case against due loans to be thrown out in court in Stamford this morning the defense says pillows was framed and plans to appeal. Do most died from an apparent suicide in January his former girlfriend Michelle for colonists is due back in court later today Jennifer duels has the do most vanished last may and is presumed dead her body has not been found.

