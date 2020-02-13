Transcript for Defense delivers closing arguments in Harvey Weinstein trial

Former movie moguls now criminal defendant Harvey Weinstein entered court in New York City today where his defense team delivered closing arguments. At his trial on rape and sex assault charges. Weinsteins defense team rejected the allegations arguing his sexual encounters with the women were consensual. And that prosecutors created a scenario where quote women are not responsible. For how they interact with meant it was last case. Weinstein is on trial for allegedly raping a woman at a Manhattan hotel and when he thirteen and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006. Additional accusers testified in the trial to boast that the prosecution's argument that Weinstein used similar tactics to victimize women over many years. Other accusers like actress Rosanna Arquette protested outside the courthouse. Kind of got on the pervasive culture of silent. That is enabled abusers. Like Weinstein. Weinstein did not testify in his own defense. Heavy burden of proof we believe wasn't meant by the prosecution. And as a result. Army didn't have testified that decision camp Weinstein from being cross examined by prosecutors. The jury is expected to hear the prosecution's closing argument Friday. And begin deliberations next week Aaron keepers he ABC news New York.

