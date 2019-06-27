Here's how the first Democratic debate in Miami went

More
The political team provides expert analysis, featuring live coverage from the spin room and a look ahead to the second debate.
58:27 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Here's how the first Democratic debate in Miami went

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"58:27","description":"The political team provides expert analysis, featuring live coverage from the spin room and a look ahead to the second debate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64001860","title":"Here's how the first Democratic debate in Miami went","url":"/US/video/democratic-debate-miami-64001860"}