-
Now Playing: Dentist shows off his moves with 'In My Feelings' dance challenge
-
Now Playing: Close call: Cyclist nearly falls into drawbridge gap
-
Now Playing: Pug gets 'pugshot' taken after escaping owner
-
Now Playing: Man drives golf cart on Arizona highway
-
Now Playing: TSA agents find python hidden in hard drive
-
Now Playing: This deer's volleyball skills are something to fawn over
-
Now Playing: Determined dog tries to catch drone
-
Now Playing: Teen athlete makes jaw-dropping slam dunk
-
Now Playing: World's Ugliest Dog has tongues wagging
-
Now Playing: Toddler proves to be master escape artist
-
Now Playing: This boy is a sucker for his toy dinosaur
-
Now Playing: Husky not feeling the love for pool toy
-
Now Playing: Bear shows off its picnic posture
-
Now Playing: Chicken plays 'Amazing Grace' on piano
-
Now Playing: Human affection leaves rescued fox squealing
-
Now Playing: Marriage proposal hits new heights with plane ride
-
Now Playing: Girl with cake face tells a delicious lie
-
Now Playing: Rescued flying fox quenches her thirst
-
Now Playing: Young baseball players take a 'tornado time out'
-
Now Playing: Police officer dons pink wig after losing bet with student