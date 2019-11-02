Transcript for Denver Public Schools teachers strike after pay negotiations fail

Not to Colorado now where Denver public school teachers today. Have launched their first strike in 25 years they're joining ended waved teacher protests across the country in recent months of course we saw them in Los Angeles Kansas. Virginia teachers demanding. Higher paid more funding for schools are Micah Smith with ABC affiliate came GH in Denver is out side tracking the protests they might it's great to see you so bring us inside the protest what are these teachers asking for today. While DeVon at teachers want better pay here and Denver they've been negotiating with Denver Public Schools for the past fifteen months and from the beginning they said they watch when he eight point five million dollars toward teachers salaries. During their last negotiation session with Denver Public Schools the school district offered. 25 million but teachers here is that too little too late and they decided to strike today. And to get. Ed in as I understand they are they're paid 43000 dollars average there in Denver well below the 58000. Dollars. National average for public school teachers. You've been talking to a lot of parents a lot of teachers out there what kind of what's your big take away from from this moment. In the in the public school protest out there in Denver. We'll DeVon my biggest takeaways is after talking with teachers parents students in administrators they all agree that teachers deserve. Better pay the where they disagree is how that should be implemented. And what exactly that looks like I beat once. Both sides of the argument start to give a little wiggle room at the negotiation table we'll start to see more action toward ending the strike. I great to see your Micah Smith of ABC Billy can GH in Denver. Out there on the Denver teacher protests today first time in 25 years thinks to her.

