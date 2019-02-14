-
Now Playing: Lists tie more than 230 Catholic priests to sex abuse in multiple states
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Feb. 14, 2019
-
Now Playing: American charged with spying for Iran may have exposed colleagues to danger
-
Now Playing: Customer keeps reading newspaper during armed robbery
-
Now Playing: Heavy winds push cruise ship into moorings as it pulls into port
-
Now Playing: Denver teachers strike ends with 'historic' deal
-
Now Playing: Family rescued after being stuck in the snow for 28 hours
-
Now Playing: Exclusive interview with Jussie Smollett on alleged attack
-
Now Playing: Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke beaten by inmates in prison
-
Now Playing: Amazon pulls out of New York headquarters plan
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 14, 2019
-
Now Playing: Female students sue Yale, fraternities over frat culture
-
Now Playing: WWII aircraft carrier discovered on ocean floor, and the spooky video is amazing
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
-
Now Playing: NYPD detective killed, another wounded responding to armed robbery in Queens
-
Now Playing: Texas officials find kids locked in cages
-
Now Playing: Children found locked in dog cage, deputies say
-
Now Playing: Sexual assault cases on the rise at military service academies: Pentagon survey
-
Now Playing: Georgia Tech students injured by rabid fox on campus
-
Now Playing: DNA leads to man's arrest for 1993 murder