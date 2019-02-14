Denver teachers strike ends with 'historic' deal

More
The Denver Classroom Teachers Association declared its three-day strike over and members are set to vote on whether to ratify the deal reached on Thursday with the Denver Public School District.
0:58 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Denver teachers strike ends with 'historic' deal
I didn't let it. I don't company. So. Okay. If we did it. Thank you thank you in. We unite we have to gratuitous statement we just wanted to experience. Does the part where. We've got him signed now now we're ready to go back into officially say these words words aren't. We are. Recommending now to our members that we officially ends right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61074380,"title":"Denver teachers strike ends with 'historic' deal","duration":"0:58","description":"The Denver Classroom Teachers Association declared its three-day strike over and members are set to vote on whether to ratify the deal reached on Thursday with the Denver Public School District.","url":"/US/video/denver-teachers-strike-ends-historic-deal-61074380","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.