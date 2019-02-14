Transcript for Denver teachers strike ends with 'historic' deal

I didn't let it. I don't company. So. Okay. If we did it. Thank you thank you in. We unite we have to gratuitous statement we just wanted to experience. Does the part where. We've got him signed now now we're ready to go back into officially say these words words aren't. We are. Recommending now to our members that we officially ends right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.