Denver Zoo’s 'new normal'

More
From watching flamingos explore new paths, to spending lunchtime with orangutans, ABC’s Clayton Sandell gives us an inside look at what life is like at the zoo when most humans aren’t around.
2:48 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Denver Zoo’s 'new normal'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"From watching flamingos explore new paths, to spending lunchtime with orangutans, ABC’s Clayton Sandell gives us an inside look at what life is like at the zoo when most humans aren’t around.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70397929","title":"Denver Zoo’s 'new normal'","url":"/US/video/denver-zoos-normal-70397929"}