Transcript for Deputies describe how they found the 'miracle' baby buried in the Montana woods

You know he Ross here. It was really. The it was an exhausted tired. She couldn't have been out. Very faint. Maurice. Do so well concealed as we're walking in my job and life and firefighters are coming. Fly. And I was really. Taking a step all the love her you walk home home. Our decision crash when I was down you taste out. Yeah. Old news wet soil. Couldn't even drive we're out tomorrow when she returns folks who live those who are feeling Davis is now uncle. He had. Covered you immediately walked home. The only thing I can say about us old news. It was a miracle. People go through you know woes in their careers especially in cost. Prepare myself. If at all. And has seen in here and they beat all working so much joy. I was so happy. It was owed more happy than. Here in my own daughters cry Versailles. I'll never ever. Dell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.