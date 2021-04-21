Derek Chauvin found guilty

More
The former police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd, and the reaction from the city of Minneapolis.
5:20 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Derek Chauvin found guilty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:20","description":"The former police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd, and the reaction from the city of Minneapolis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77220640","title":"Derek Chauvin found guilty","url":"/US/video/derek-chauvin-found-guilty-77220640"}