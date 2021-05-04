Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial enters week 2

I'm join now my criminal attorney Shana Lloyd of the Cochran firm in Orlando for more on this. Time we saw a lot of emotion on the stand we also learned a lot of new facts about the case throughout the course last week. Is one more important than the other. Think one is more important than the other but they were gathering you sowed the emotion that we saw this reaction to testimony and bystanders. It's kind of Reading this foundation that even. Ordinary people in the course of their life a 911 operator in Ian she saw something raw. Now they're creating this layer with the attacks he's a law enforcement officers at a console addressed at eight and that this was an excessive use Schwartz so here we just another layer of how actually law enforcement like it was unreasonable. And JoAnne faces charges of second degree and third degree murder as well as manslaughter had either the prosecution is doing so far. In China true that he's guilty of those charges and how do you think the defense is doing and trying to raise reasonable doubt. The state is doing a great shot right now we do are angry that this stage of the trial this is their stage status issues are witnesses they're bringing their strongest witnesses you're gonna see there she east me. Vieri clearly in the beginning next leader defends her alone will have to see how that goes for we can say it doesn't break announcing his state is slaying a very strong case and the and I think that they are going for the maximum panel industries which would be murdered issue they're trying to show that scene you know was going for and looking to create great bodily harm and nasty. In chills George floored by doing. And then a defense seem to have a key moment when Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross testified about his oh good addiction. And his overdose in March how strong is that for the defense's argument that Floyd may have died of an overdose. It's simply a strong point because here they are trying to say that although he may at Disney on his neck the true causes Jack was actually the drug use and the other. Conditions here going on with his or things of that nature and side effects of the drug use it showed that he is already overdosed and a half. Especially with these high levels colonists as coach of the defense is going to be looking Canada home we starts looking a little becoming. So what are you watching for the trial resumes today. Definitely looking to see that police she I think that that is going to be an extraordinary. Testimony. Typically do not see someone satcher is forcing testifying in this case is so that's going to be quite unique I am looking forward to seeing that I am looking Schwartz a senior medical experts and they bring inch because I think that's going to be buried him axle as far as a drug use current attorney channel migrate to have you today thank you. Ain't you.

