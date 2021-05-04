-
Now Playing: Week 2 of Derek Chauvin trial to begin after emotional prosecution
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ exclusive: Evelyn Yang reveals her sexual assault experience
-
Now Playing: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld testifies at Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trial of Derek Chauvin resumes
-
Now Playing: Opening moments of Day 6 of Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Strong winds and hail in Midwest
-
Now Playing: 106 million Americans have received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: What to expect on day 6 of Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: 4.0-magnitude earthquake in California
-
Now Playing: ‘Soul of a Nation’: Reflections on criminal justice reform
-
Now Playing: New COVID concern
-
Now Playing: Capitol attack suspect’s troubled past
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of homes evacuated near leaking Florida reservoir
-
Now Playing: Countdown wedding boom
-
Now Playing: Fallout after MLB announces it will move All-Star game out of Georgia
-
Now Playing: Delta cancels flights after announcing it will fill middle seats
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin's husband released early from prison
-
Now Playing: New concerns over security in Washington, D.C. after driver killed officer