And let's bring a lawn crime network host a legal analyst Terry Austin for more on the trial. And what we can expect today Teri good morning thanks for being here I like to first get your take. On how yesterday when starting with the opening statements the prosecution. Laid out their case that Derek Shelton used excessive force against George Floyd and that that excessive force. Is what killed George Floyd on the flip side the defense. Laid out their case that children did exactly as he was trained at the officers were distracted from caring for Floyd because they felt threatened by the angry crowd of bystanders. And that ultimately Floyd died from a combination of his heart condition drug use and adrenaline. Not been knee on his neck what did you think of those competing statements. I thought actually the prosecution did it great job Jerry Blackwell laid it all out he used phrases like. That children did not let up he did not get up and he did not do that until someone. Hold him to do that even though he knew that Floyd had no Paul's that he wasn't moving that he wasn't resisting so. I thought the prosecution did an excellent job he laid out the fact that it wasn't anything to do with drugs it had nothing to do with his heart. The wreath and George Floyd died was because children had hit me on Floyd's neck. I thought that Eric Nelson did a decent job he at least explain. Some of the issues to the jury and he tried to say that there was drugs in his system that an off and he was explaining that there was a heart condition I think it's hard. To get around that video I also think that. He made him as eight and trying to say that the crowd. Diverted children attention from caring for Floyd I don't think that went over well so what I had to grade each of the opening. I would give Jerry Blackwell and ate last I would it Nelson. Maybe see I think overall the prosecution did a much better job. It seemed almost as if Blackwell anticipated that argument on behalf of the defense though by showing an image. Of the bias standards it seem like he was trying to crap. That viewers and a jury to see you know does this crowd looks threatening to you in a way. But the prosecution as you mention they also wasted no time. Showing that disturbing video of the incident and and and laying it out before showing the videos explaining to all of us. That you're going to see Floyd lose consciousness you're gonna hear him begging for his life you're gonna hear him saying he can't create an as you said repeatedly playing out. Through all of this nine minutes and 29 seconds Derek show then doesn't get up and doesn't let up so. It seemed like this will be the most difficult piece of evidence for the defense to counter in this case. Is no question that video it's going to be hard to counter and that is the reason. Why Eric Nelson should have said something more about that video he should've said look. This is difficult we mentioned this the other day that. He should've said something about the fact that this video is going to be hard to tolerate and he didn't do that one of the things I think good attorney. Can do at trial is to make sure the jury understand. Look there are points that will be in favor of Mike Klein and there are points that will not help my client and you have to address that head on. And clearly the world saw that big deal. And Nelson they'll sit stack that up so that the jury understands look it's hard to tolerate but here's our explanation for what you are seeing and he failed to do that. And a matter how many times you see that video is difficult to watch it and not have. Some kind of emotional reaction. But. Oh for the prosecution. It seems their biggest challenge is going to be cause of death we heard both sides talk about that yesterday. The medical examiner has already said that he can't say for sure that Floyd would not have died without that knee on his neck. So how do they prove that children played a big enough role to be guilty of murder or manslaughter without that finding by the medical examiner. You know I think we'll have to see what the physicians say when they get on the stand I liked the fact. That one of the things Blackwell did was explain. These are the movements the most and this is what you saw on the video and this is what we call. From a medical standpoint you know eight EC XYV. You'll see that he happy this reaction because the air is not going. To his logs you we'll see that because. You stop load Lloyd move in a certain direction that's because he's trying to get air back into this month so I think. We stop Blackwell. Pretty good job explaining the medical evidence and explaining the fact that had it not been that need Floyd would have died he. Absolutely admit it and I think this was excellent and the jury probably appreciate it. The fact that yes he had at all in his system and yes he's had a heart condition. Boarding number up years but none of those things tell him. What children was the pressure on his neck. And I think when use heat. That actual movements and Lloyd's body and the medical explanation for what is going on at every backing up that video. I think the jury is going to be able to make the connection and that's what they have to do. They have to make that connection that no matter what else within the system no matter what condition his body was in in terms of his heart. It went that knee on an act that killed him and I think. The opening up Blackwell did was excellent at pointing out look all of this other. Information is smoke and mirrors used socks he was moving in this way because he couldn't Bree and that was only because of the knee on the neck. Can't Blackwell is trying to make the argument that one of the movements we see is him having a seizure which results from. Lack of option I'm sure gonna hear more from the medical experts as they come on. And testified that we didn't hear from three witnesses yesterday and I don't want dispatcher who reported the incidents was Sargent. After watching it live on a traffic camera a woman who worked at the gas station across the street from where Floyd was ten to the ground. And at a was one of the first it seems to start recording the incident. And then another bystander trained in martial arts we saw him. On the video analysis piece and he repeatedly insists on that date could hear him on the bystander video insisting with the officers to get off. Of Floyd how important do you think their testimony was yesterday. Well I think two out of three of those witnesses who were excellent I think. Generally Perry who would be 911 operator she is important she was important because. When she looked and sobbed that the officers. Work holding down to exploit for so long she's that in fact. I thought my screen had frozen. And I think that's an important statement it's a prize her that was so long and that is and back. Why should he call the sergeant to act. Look I'm not sure what's going on I don't want to be it niche or anything but this doesn't look right she's at her in thinks Kate and so I think he was important to call her at the first witness because here you have. Not just a bystander but you have a police operator at 91 want this actor someone who. It's the milieu with authorities and even she thought something was wrong so I thought that that was the bear witness to put on his aunt first. The second witness I understand why the prosecution. Put out Lee Shell Oil are on the stand because she did have one of the first videos. But all my goodness she did not want to be there and it show she was not. Listening very well she wasn't speaking very well she looked at pains sent she had her. Hand on her you know. Ten and didn't want to really be there. Any facts ceased that I don't really want to be here. And so I don't think that the jury will take her information and do much with it because. She was so cavalier about the whole situation and frankly her her video wasn't that insightful if you asked me act but some of it was Larry some of that was it was the reflection of from where she was positioned. And so I might not have used her particularly sense she didn't want to be Daryn and her attitudes showed and that it Gerri it's going to pick up on that. As far as the third witness Donald Williams was. Excellence and he will continue as we've already reported today. But he not only witness most of what occurred. But he has all of this expertise as far as a martial arts expert and he understands. What a black hole is and understands what pressure to the neck will do. And the judge allowed much of that information. Into the evidence and so I think that he's going to be a pivotal witness for the jury. There were some technical technical difficulties toward the end of the day that cut the live feed is so that they cut the day short we will hear again. From Daryl Williams today as you mentioned Terry Terry Austin it's great to have you thanks for the announces we appreciate it. Thank you so much.

