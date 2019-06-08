-
Now Playing: How communities recover after mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Ohio governor proposes legislation to combat gun violence
-
Now Playing: New video shows Dayton suspect trying to get inside bar
-
Now Playing: Truck bursts into flames moments after motorists evacuate
-
Now Playing: Thousands attend candlelight vigil in El Paso
-
Now Playing: Toni Morrison, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 88
-
Now Playing: 2 bodies found inside vehicle pulled from Oklahoma pond
-
Now Playing: Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison dead at 88
-
Now Playing: FBI warns of increasing threat of domestic terrorism
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers debate gun policy reform after El Paso, Dayton massacres
-
Now Playing: People of El Paso say Trump not welcome ahead of impending visit
-
Now Playing: Details about Dayton gunman's past revealed
-
Now Playing: Investigators reveal new details about El Paso shooter
-
Now Playing: Stocks rebound after worst day of the year
-
Now Playing: Mother took Lyft to get rid of dead 4-year old's body
-
Now Playing: Mourners release balloons for victims of El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: Revered author Toni Morrison dies at 88
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue cats from apartment fire in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Linsey Davis shares the inspiration behind her new book 'One Big Heart'