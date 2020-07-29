Transcript for New details on man accused of using COVID relief funds to buy Lamborghini

We're learning more about the fort a man accused of taking millions of dollars a corner of our belief money going on a wild spending spree even allegedly buying a Lamborghini. This is an the first time he's come to the attention of police. Us this morning new. A disturbing days before his arrest on federal charges cameras capture Miami police finding David fines for not wearing a mask in public. High of Carly met a nonexistent pandemic. It's so ridiculous I don't know to bring myself actually participate in this. Insanity prosecutors say Heinze received nearly four million dollars in loans from the government's paycheck protection program. Meant to help small businesses during the crisis pines allegedly claimed to be the head of four companies and they use the money on dating web sites jewelry clothes. And the 300000 dollar sports car Heinz is now it is home wearing an ankle monitor he had no comment when reporters knocked on this door. And investigators say the Lambeau has been seized by authorities along with 3.4 million dollars from Heinz is bank accounts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.