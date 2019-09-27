Transcript for Detective fired for sending inappropriate messages to alleged sexual assault victim

Well we learned a lot from that letter dismissal we receive from Fayetteville PD including the detectives troubled past these last few years but it was a complete me back in March. That gave the department no other choice. But termination. We sat down of one sexual assault survivor this afternoon air and Scanlon says around six months after her rape case trial. Marshall follow followed her and answer ram and sent her direct message. Scanlon says she was short not looking to continue the conversation but days later. Those messages turning sexual that's when Scanlon says she went down to the police department to report the inappropriate behavior. Police then took swift action sending a notice of investigation to macho follow. Chief Gina Hawkins oversaw an appeal hearing in May and determined. Based on testimonies and evidence that the detective needed to be terminated he had been with the department since 2009. I know he I was with only one that he was harassing. And so. Those other victims come and I want my fragile and who knows what what could happen.

