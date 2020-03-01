Detroit firefighters pose in front of burning house

The photograph is now under investigation, as the fire commissioner deems the picture “inappropriate and unprofessional.”
0:18 | 01/03/20

Transcript for Detroit firefighters pose in front of burning house
A controversial photo of to try firefighters posing in front of a burning house is now being investigated. Pictures posted a council's meeting in New Year's Eve. House is vacant and considered too dangerous for crews to enter but you saw the picture there. Detroit's fire mr. Paul's the picture quote inappropriate and unprofessional.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

