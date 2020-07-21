Detroit police corporal charged after journalists were hit with rubber pellets

More
Three photojournalists said the officer shot them with non-lethal projectiles after identifying themselves as press as they were leaving a protest.
0:40 | 07/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Detroit police corporal charged after journalists were hit with rubber pellets

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Three photojournalists said the officer shot them with non-lethal projectiles after identifying themselves as press as they were leaving a protest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71901024","title":"Detroit police corporal charged after journalists were hit with rubber pellets","url":"/US/video/detroit-police-corporal-charged-journalists-hit-rubber-pellets-71901024"}