Device found outside Montana school not explosive, sheriff says

More
A device found at a Montana elementary school on Tuesday that authorities initially said was an explosive turned out to be a plastic bottle covered in tape.
0:30 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Device found outside Montana school not explosive, sheriff says
Old Itamar frightening and that scary situation outside of the school in month tot Montana suspicious device was discovered on a playground outside an elementary school and Elena. There were initial reports that it was an improvised explosive device but police are now saying those. That that was unfounded they believed it was a plastic bottle fill the nuts and bolts placed there by a homeless man there was no. Malicious intent still students work. Quickly bused to another school where parents. Were able to pick them up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"A device found at a Montana elementary school on Tuesday that authorities initially said was an explosive turned out to be a plastic bottle covered in tape.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66298959","title":"Device found outside Montana school not explosive, sheriff says","url":"/US/video/device-found-montana-school-explosive-sheriff-66298959"}