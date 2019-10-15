Transcript for Device found outside Montana school not explosive, sheriff says

Old Itamar frightening and that scary situation outside of the school in month tot Montana suspicious device was discovered on a playground outside an elementary school and Elena. There were initial reports that it was an improvised explosive device but police are now saying those. That that was unfounded they believed it was a plastic bottle fill the nuts and bolts placed there by a homeless man there was no. Malicious intent still students work. Quickly bused to another school where parents. Were able to pick them up.

