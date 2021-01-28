Transcript for DHS alert warns of domestic terror threat

And now we want to turn to that start new warning. From the Department of Homeland Security threats of violence from homegrown extremists are growing in the wake of the insurrection this attack on the capital January 6. Our Tom mosser an ABC news contributor and a former Homeland Security advisor in the trump administration and the Bush Administration joins us now. With more Tom so this is a first national terrorism alert from the DHS in a year. What does it mean what he region in this. Answer it this is the system that we created after now eleven that most Americans and you'll remember as the color coded system are we have orange ring didn't. And how imminent might aid terrorists attacked me. This is the first time since that system changed. Into a system which there's no color assigned but there's just information conveyed and which has been used for domestic. Violence or lose or that she moves the potential threat. So I think a lot of us are struggling to understand is it a warning for is it really just simply bringing awareness of the public that this is a trend. Now the the content of the warning itself was very clear his said there was no specific or imminent violence but it was also very troubling. And it's suggested there was a growing or swelling continued frustration and might not boil over. What I make of it is that this country's deeply divided then we have a real risk of violent attacks. And that law enforcement center and really interest and pickle here. They don't once you become the people responsible for making this country united through law enforcement tools. And I'm really hopeful this dozens doesn't start a trend of using our intelligence services against our own people or in our domestic setting us. That sense there's a lot of worry among people I talked to about some of the movements that are within this kind of violence. Gruber subsidize groups being spawned by international connected white supremacist groups that that he represented movement. If we get a movement instead of just a grievance that I'm concerned. K you said were divided Laura survive over the nature of the reality that we share in addition to this new warnings afternoon we're also learning that Q and on followers had. Wild conspiracy theory group. They could be plotting acts of violence to support president trump coincided with the end of the first ten days of the new administration. Had heard that what it what it tells about a what does this political moment lead you to believe. Is there more to come. Steve. India you know it reason to believe that words can really matter then they can take people that are unstable or or on the run somewhere. So the reality around them. And in pencil on them to violence you know Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing was terribly tragic she was not a well adjusted human beings. There are a lot of people out there that can see this rhetoric. And shredded is something that we'll be devastating. High heat and seeing that that will happen but what do I make of it I think there are a number of really really. Dangerous groups that are opportunistically taking advantage of this moment. Did any of them. Cause who were four or really commit enough violent act. In the name of political change there terrorists I don't care rather born former Gannett to treat them that way. For those super majority of people that feel politically agrees that there party lost or their candidate didn't get treated fairly. I think the responsibility falls on the leaders and not law enforcement and to address their concerns Tom Bonser. Former Homeland Security advisor thanks so much for that contain. Vegetarian.

