Transcript for DHS secretary heads to the US-Mexico border

I mean he'll call on the border crossing near San Diego where things are going smoothly here this morning say DHS secretary kissing Nelson. We'll be here at the San Ysidro port of entry to take it to work. And evaluate how on the new migrant protocols are being implemented while here she'll meet with US immigration and customs enforcement employees and begin touring the port of entry. Does that implementation of the new migrant protection protocol that was just put into place wants week. The Department of Homeland Security says it's just beginning to put the new poll scenes of practice. What it does is returns asylum seekers to Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings. Which includes Wally wait for their cases to go before an immigration judge. DHS says this policy will bring order to what they call chaotic migration flows for ABC news live I mean they'll call us.

