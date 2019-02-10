Transcript for DirecTV charges early termination fee after 102-year-old woman dies

You've got a small bead along you're wrong. John Henry is re modeling a Sandler into a home where his mother in law Linda she was a fantastic lady. As she was able to live at home. Isabel Albright died last December remarkable age of 102 is the secret is moderation she did everything she wanted in life but never overdo anything now the family selling her home there's five generations right here sifting through memories closing up I is that it's in this century. Which is why this bill from direct TV. Seemed so I'll she's gone and there's nobody living and we're selling the house Isabel may have lived more than a hundred years bitchy still got an early termination street from DirecTV. Or at least her family you're still responsible for the bill. So we're gonna charge you a 160 dollars for early termination. TV for many years so why the penalty well at the end ever lie for caregiver moved in in the fairly adamant TV box for the nurse. Little did they know adding that service started a whole new two year agreement with DirecTV. If we do know that of course we're sane my mother laws on hospice were not to get paid. You know a two year contract. DirecTV said the family had to pay even though Isabel had died. The coast bill was in the daughter's name the Johns has his wife was paying all her mom's video because the mother couldn't do it anymore. John and his wife kept calling DirecTV asking for prove they sign any agreement. And they had no proof whatsoever at the Dan. You started a new service on the state. John contacted them and your side we reached out to DirecTV. And soon after he received this letter of apology from direct TV's parent company AT&T it agreed to waive the early termination fee after off telling us simply we have apologized for the family and resolved and it's. And it turned out fantastic since banks thanks to you guys.

