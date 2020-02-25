Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty

Harvey Weinstein, found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree, will be held without bail at Rikers Island. Gloria Allred discusses what this means for Weinstein’s accusers.
7:48 | 02/25/20

