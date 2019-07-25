Transcript for Disgraced Puerto Rican governor resigns

We began in Puerto Rico and if these protests over the last two weeks. Have proved anything it showed there's power in the people that call was Ricky renewed Seattle. And late last night thousands of people who listen in the streets of San Juan as the governor. Finally announced his resignation. Are Victor Cano was there in San Juan and he joins us now. Victor what was that energy like last night. Kimberly and historic night just unbelievable to watch all of it unfolding. Right here where we're standing in olds and one that is the governor's mansion just down that way right now on this that the police barricade read here this has been the front lines. Nearly two weeks the protest. It unfolded in such an interest in whale us that we had expected an announcement around 5 o'clock but the governor's office has kept delaying and delaying and then finally it was right around midnight. When that video was posted to FaceBook and that is what everyone sort of streaming it and that is where the governor officially resigned. The streets of old thin one erupting overnight moments after Ricardo we're CO announces Reich resignation this celebration was under way. The embattled governor's message started because it started the crowd silence they actually huddled together. Holding on to beat you can hear them from Washington celebrating now there was so fascinating to watch and actually go quiet to hear exactly what it was that he was going to say. It was all about the release of profane group cat litter was sexist and homophobic slurs that sport nearly two weeks of protests. We saw hundreds of thousands of protesters come out of wolf point they shut down a major highway times they clashed with police. Said once mayor Carmen healing Cruz who's actually targeted some of those protection real estate analyst I think we are witnessing the birth of a new era a new sense of pride. And a new principal of governance. Kimberly those protesters who have been fighting for this they're looking forward to that new era. Gimmick it was unbelievable to watch those scenes and now that rose it was gone not want them not Scaife is supposed to take over. What do we know about her because of people are already saying that she should resign as well. So she is the head of the Justice Department she's the secretary of justice now under the constitution does line of succession here should have gone. To be secretary of state but that person resigned in the league of those troop cuts as well so now falls to one to Vasquez. It's safe to say that. There is some mistrust aimed the Justice Department and one of baskets as well. So she's got her work cut out for any have to also imagine how many people have stepped down from the covet so many positions to fill so. She's got a long road ahead over here Kimberly. All right Victor candor right there in San Juan thank you so much for the update.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.