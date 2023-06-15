Disparity in abortion access grows across US

New data from FiveThirtyEight show nearly 100,000 people could not get a legal abortion in their home state in the first nine months after Roe V. Wade was overturned.

June 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live