Displaced residents up against LA real estate’s biggest threat: price gouging

ABC News’ Jaclyn Lee speaks with residents devastated by the California wildfires as they desperately search for new housing after losing their homes.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live