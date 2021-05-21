Transcript for Disrupting Asian expectations and family pressure: A career in comedy

Career choices here with me comedians Russell Peters named Don Robin Tran and yummy Mair. A case you guys I'm actually really good food science I majored in chemistry which was like my mom's dream. She thought I was. Crazy when I told her I was going to be a journalist because that is not a single career not and you are doctors or lawyers or engineers. Did your parents pressure you to go that direction in. And how did eight. React was a similar to Margaret chose smother when you told them I want to be a comedian and hopefully not like her mop up but let's start with the robbed at. Lol my dad actually is like disobedient in the Hamlet east senior aides he won't be funny on the radio went under the you know in the local. Group B Newsradio station Gambia lunar whenever there are weddings and he would let him. Made of a song singing was you know he's been slit some open mics for something I don't know where he would do that but I think my dad and playing well moral. Oh no he's you know we made mistakes. Today's show rob and Seattle wash. But I think the home my dad is out of need but you'll never see you know. Bill battery and little creature that you know should I remember one time laced. Oh I mean to be an easy dispute murder. And I didn't know you don't seem home and my mom's like you're here you need to be eager to reading it. Now my dad is smiling and the release you need to exit. I don't want my kids and I love kids you know and there was another time when it should be much play our special and then I own my uncle who the next days she's. Yeah you know who argued it was C you know. Your dad when you are you're doing is like all the yes it was and are now. Since she's. Polar. She's older or should we color the next day includes a Google and my guess it was certainly did she duke and what do you love. Like yeah but those lives better claim I don't need to hear it but I actually usually deal better. My parents are finally starting to get out of me a little you know what I dinner crowd and even they're worried about them. I can track was going to look like. Yes I did personal it will be different with some new leaders actually signal. Until better if I don't need no. What any day isn't because they don't speak it. Which seven actually seen a comedy that you're doing or that your funny. I'm bull my dad when EST and was Cecil. Ash and even though he didn't understand what was happening when he's certainly easier as being caught being. It is possible lasting and my mom media really. Funny column once you know she's well you know you must be really funny comedian. Because it's harder to meet Americans. But it Vietnamese people. Apple you know as for me here is an issue why doesn't she was. Easily to try. Spellbinding. This because judging from guys feel like. Asian people tend to laugh at everything he admits uncomfortable and it's funny are like. We've gotten curious how your parents responded when you told them hey this is what I'm an indifferent letting. Plant that is so true with our. It is the idea that all the times and S and arousal but brilliant funny and with my parents yeah I think they kind of grew on any ultimately parents is want to know I'll let you concern I push on London's SoHo media being. He sued and and seemed tock. They were kind of hesitant first. Exactly Catholic every every now and then like an Angel my parents that one until I'm like do this. They would just kind of movement out of the ice so blank. To land and AM real estate agent. Her nice looking houses. Good job on this night. You know. All plague I haven't even got a school for real cities and towns not too late to be real estate agent the market is not to back in anger my union now he now. And I think a minute do. And even. Instead. It's always have a backup plan that was my mom was like oh do you have Steve good manager but I don't slipped right mom. How your parents had me where they understanding and he wanting to know in the comedy mom I think yeah. Clear because I could journals is a good job does minute I feel it was a very unstable job in the beginning I was studying like you know 165. A year and I'm not his bike he announced. She's like you're Smart. Why when she do that congress. Asians will be okay with journalists from sunscreens by Thomas not okay with that Republican U now. I still think she wishes that I'd become like a scientist or doctor do you. Yeah she's happy when where I ended up but I Ain T know in her mind that psyche now. Stable boyhood long term job. I showing its so weird when you. See all of the comedians you know on the panel not me but like everyone else they are so famous settling just to hear that their parents and island problem what they're chosen path because they've done. So well home tied to handle his lesson early. It's funny and it really mean when you're seeing when your mom and stuff like telling your to so Lake Success fall but personally and my parents. Generally have an issue with me doing anything like I feel like they thought that. I don't know this is like not because they're eat what my mom's Asian assist goes like they just thought that I would fail on everything yeah. Oh good you have job OK good by getting yourself. I thought that my mom thought it was emulate homeless self. She shocked that I like Maine at the sparring think that her expectations. You have B yes there are mirrored the bar was very low. Underground that's so. Between the two of you what would you say if your kid decided to come home and was like. I wouldn't be comedian like you. Well I would make him do the right way I wouldn't I'm they're not having any shortcuts remain so. I'd tell exactly the same thing I would have done go to go to a comic watches. Hit an open mind. And then and work your way we and I haven't you know I'm never going to be the guy just didn't like how much animosity comedian let me explain build them a club Hewlett note. Do with the right way or don't do it at all. How are your parents and you told them well you understand I was the first inning guys do this and it was 1989 and feted at any point of reference forward at all when Saddam to be a comedian or like. The cool. It was kind of like it would have been with data will be an astronaut that's good son go be an astronaut since. I think get some limits I was nineteen I thought I was just playing around or something right they didn't get it didn't it didn't even registered to the moment from new me comedian poked gecko lizard whereas us. I think he's gone to be a comedian I don't know what he's doing he'll be back. That's basically where they were after they they would they've given up on me there. There was going to be no post secondary education members going to be no career there was going to be I've probably been the funniest guy working in the shoe store in the mall. And that was their expectations so what did they think when you actually. Have done pretty well figure south. It took them a long time to get that though you know. Eyebrows so my wife last night the story of 1998. I had already had two specials on and cannibal. And I was kinda known a little bit but people would come up to me here and there. And I didn't have a lot of money at the time and I said my dad was a good Monday it's a dagger -- hundred bucks and he said. I don't think this comedy things working out the mess and putting me and I go I'm getting money on Thursday. I just don't have any right now woman's maybe you should get a job during the day I go what would he talk about a new comedy goes. When you go work in the day in and real comedy at night and I'm like. Where my gonna work there Burger King you like what drove okay. All kinds of people make an honest living a burger and feel too good to vote rigging and Mike. Did a good on TV people kind of know me I BM murdering as a member ago Russell Peters matin. The walker which. I'm a while to adjust. But yet you Leon because you've seen have a child so even if he said I wanna be. Comedian would you be cooler fat yeah I think I mean I don't understand how lived with him and the cool moms. Fans have known I have like no rules and and stuff I disliked that's how I raise my kid I don't know if that's. I don't know if that's may be like me be retaliating against like things and Syrians have I have no idea this is like my personality I would be fine with. Whatever he did I think whenever he wants to Dan can't. Until the next thing you are talking about a lot of Asian parents especially immigrant parents want their kids to have she now in the lead education it's like their way of feeling like. They can shield them from some of the discrimination hardships that they went through. And what they might eventually face in the workplace without something that Indian your parents want in for you Alina let's start with you. Yeah I have gone up as well entrance my niece is Libyan doctor. Which is interesting because it never going to doctors. Sheila remedies. We didn't hate lying on the floor really know I got says this give me the Herman's head Damien Ozal make a quick zubin of the good. Tomorrow. In an end and so I guess that being said. I think I guess yeah I think is just kind of like the longevity and things let me be kind of the kind of immigration into Canada Anthony's on TV doctors stable to life case like drink you know did you Connie is having elves. You learn. Gonna be homeless. Which is very interesting and even though I was I'm doing well. In on stuff they were still I you know but he can still could still be a doctor. Oh yeah did I so bring it up. Even there you know it's just not really blocking what my mom she's nice you know Linda mean you can open a restaurant. Telling you. Any. I'm without ending the day you know our unit could cook and not old and you. Slumping do you. Good luck and it like it's not good and assigned to. I just doesn't say I was assuming you must think it could get her not think she should another test strips but no home. No I don't may not.

