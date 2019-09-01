Transcript for DJ admits to murder, apologizes to victim's family

A long cold case has come to an end with the suspects guilty plea for a murder committed back in 1992. Rape in a row is the DJ in Pennsylvania. In court yesterday he admitted to sexually assaulting and killing elementary school teacher Christine Barack 27 years ago. Prosecutors broke the case by linking DNA found at the crime scene to Roh's relatives throw was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.