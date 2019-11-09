Transcript for DNA identifies suspect in 1972 cold case

On November 20 Barrett I just any to which happen to be Thanksgiving Day eleven year old Terri Lynn Hollis left her home in Torrance to go for a bike ride. It's never returned home. When Terry did not return home towards police department immediately set up a command post searched day and night in an effort to locate her. The following morning towards pleas from received devastating news that Terry's body was located on the rocks. Adjacent to the Pacific Ocean the appointment didn't enter account. The Ventura county sheriff's department along with inter county medical Examiner's office handle the preliminary investigation. They processed the scene they conducted an autopsy determined that Terry had been strangled and sexually assaulting. In 2015. Torrance police department was made aware of new innovations in science and technology. And enlisted the services apparent on national labs a DNA technology company is virgin. That specialize me dance DNA analysis services. What the services used in this case with DNA. Bennett type. The prophecy predicting physical appearance and ancestry. From an unidentified DNA. DNA labs international was successful. In extracting DNA evidence. I'm the bones collected by the detectives and they were able to confirm that the pollen remains at. Or 81220. Set Killian match. To the evidence collected from Terri Lynn hops.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.