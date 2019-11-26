Transcript for DNA testing leads to arrest in 1981 rape case

Little metro police department was sent a copy of the confirmation. Letter from the state laboratory and the cases reopened. We were able to act to locate evict them and go over the events that occurred. We'll freshen her mind at the time of this case in many other cases that we had the technology did not allow for DNA testing and even after. DNA testing became a real thing. You couldn't send DNA testing off to unknown perpetrators which is why with in this case the victim did not know her attacker. So in 2016. We received grant funding through the day any kid to go and test all of our backlog kids. Including this one and we are now receiving hits back. Monthly. And and we're investigating those hits us we get them. Yes I think that it was quite a shock to her two. After all this time to get a call from the police.

