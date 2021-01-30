Dog brought to safety after being found on busy highway

More
A missing dog was found on a highway in Tampa, Florida, where police officers caught the pup and took it to a pet resource center before being reunited with its owner.
1:24 | 01/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog brought to safety after being found on busy highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"A missing dog was found on a highway in Tampa, Florida, where police officers caught the pup and took it to a pet resource center before being reunited with its owner.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75583439","title":"Dog brought to safety after being found on busy highway","url":"/US/video/dog-brought-safety-found-busy-highway-75583439"}