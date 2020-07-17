Dog found after traveling 57 miles to old home More A family was distraught after Cleo, their yellow lab, went missing. Cleo had shown up on the front porch of their old home, 57 miles away. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Dog found after traveling 57 miles to old home This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

