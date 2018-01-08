Transcript for Dog left to drown inside cage saved from fate by good Samaritan

A puppy rescued in New Jersey with not much time to spare the pop was trapped in a cage and left along the shore with the tide moving in fast. New Jersey reporter Toni Yates spoke with a woman who saved this pop's life. Barrett isn't harmful that apple yesterday he was almost drowned on purpose left in the cage in the waters off veterans' plot in highlands. Confined inside a dog crate right on the written on the water line as the water that's the tide was rising. Which would ultimately cover and sadly it killed river. Rivers a lot because of Jennifer vase and her dog Molly walking the pot. Molly pulling her -- what's the water that is because. There was some effort here on the water. And we got closer I adding I heard though whimpering. And one night looking Anaheim. Sun EI is looking back at me. No second thoughts Jennifer took the dog home and called the SD CAD investigation immediately began at temple carried out this rule. To lock a dog cage no wing it would drown. We are currently following down every lead that we happen right now again like the prosecutor said you know we always refer to the public. As any thing that it might obscene or by her. If proven intentional a lot of it is fact specifically could be a third or fourth degree offense third degree offense carries three to five years in prison. Jennifer named him whenever he's being cared for by the SP CA at some point to be fostered and home by his rescuer will also hopes to adopt it. No one has any reason to abandon an animal. Work here seven days a week our doors are always open and we are without at doubt. The Monmouth county resource for any animal that needs a home and eat in town Tony it's channel seven Eyewitness News.

