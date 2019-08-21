Transcript for Dog owner arrested after girl, 9, mauled to death by 3 dogs in Detroit

When I come out of the house bill as written it of its. Aware that something diet and it could differ Goldin says it was the worst scene she's ever seen has seen little girl. Flynn an air bag with the plate next and part of her neck hanging the nine year old was attacked by three pit bulls shortly before 4 PM. While playing in an Alley near central avenue when Smart street. But started CP Garrett. In a hit the did gripped her neck and hold it one man who saw the attack quickly came to the young girls aided trying to free her from the dog's mouth and we. And grab a breaking through it right at the they are we any. I stood next of the cuts mixtures she's okay yard out for help police say one of the dogs was shot a friend of the owners I was told it. Where's Chad this vicious and fatal attack is leaving neighbors and police wondering why these dogs attacked. Ending this young girl's life but you talk about a nine year old girl. Who. Who's just out their plan. And now she's not here by IB not realize that they will be doing this. They're not vicious dogs nearly nine. Their gentle and don't know what came over him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.