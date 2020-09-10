Transcript for Dogs evacuated from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

I'm Gary Allen was happening here. It is opinions. This is to of the night and doctor Vernon today and we hear it from Louisiana. My original owners and residents here and there are gonna end up in homes parents came here we're really proud of our great partners here today rim. Relief available services Geneva county so all of us together a live together and figured in all his little animal. Room for what might happen when hurricane tomorrow and where does have me it's cooler today and these guys really get it wrong. In an extremely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.