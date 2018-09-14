Dogs rescued from Florence floodwaters in Jacksonville, North Carolina

More
Hurricane Florence continues to pummel North Carolina with powerful rains.
1:42 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dogs rescued from Florence floodwaters in Jacksonville, North Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57834777,"title":"Dogs rescued from Florence floodwaters in Jacksonville, North Carolina","duration":"1:42","description":"Hurricane Florence continues to pummel North Carolina with powerful rains.","url":"/US/video/dogs-rescued-florence-floodwaters-jacksonville-north-carolina-57834777","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.