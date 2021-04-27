Transcript for DOJ announces investigation into the Louisville Police Department

The DOJ has announced it's investigating the Louisville police department in the aftermath of last year's shooting up Rihanna Taylor. The news comes just days after the DOJ said it's looking into the Minneapolis police department following a Derek Schoen verdict. ABC's Rachel Scott is that the Justice Department with the details. Diane good morning we already know there is that criminal investigation looking into the shooting and the death of Rihanna Taylor now the Justice Department. It's taking it one step further investigating the entire police department they are in Louisville, Kentucky we're told this investigation will be sweeping looking at all areas in. Aspects of the department ranging from training today execution of search warrants. And whether or not race plays a factor. It was a no knock warrant that was served to the home embryonic Taylor last march officer shooting and killing the 26 year old inside of her home. During that botched police raid no narcotics found only one officer has been charged in connection to that raid but not a single officer. Has been charged with homicide this investigation by the Justice Department's it very clear message about police oversight. During the top administration only one investigation was launched like this. Now under president Biden this is the second investigation in just one week launched by the attorney general the first there in Minneapolis Minnesota. After juror seven was found guilty of killing George Floyd. Die and I Rachel Scott at the Justice Department thank you.

