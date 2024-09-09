DOJ indicts 2 alleged white supremacist group leaders on federal crimes

The Department of Justice has indicted two alleged leaders of a white supremacist "terrorgram" chat group with federal crimes, including the killing of a federal officer.

September 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live