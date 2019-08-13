Transcript for Dole recalls baby spinach due to Salmonella risk

Salmonella fears have sparked espionage recalled dole is pulling expire cases of baby spinach out of stores in ten states. Recall affects six outs in ten ounce bags with use by dates of August 5 no illnesses have been reported if you have the spinach are advised to sort out. The recall was triggered after a sample in Michigan. Tested positive for Salmonella. So maybe that that spring mix that you always biting go to grocery store that might be you know I love to have it's pretty manages to sit there as decoration yap at the area.

