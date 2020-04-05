Transcript for Don Shula, legendary Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90

The year was 1972. The dolphins will work. A season that would never be duplicated in the NFL. Their coach Don Shula with the south war hero. This would be just the start of the two alleged. Donald rich as she looked up in Ohio the son of an Iranian immigrants you valuable artwork on the water watched his father fish for a living. Well they always said that John you wish to declare. But idea. It was a very protective of us is we were growing up he was very and concerns he cared a lot about us. I remember when he wrote three of us home from school and were just first grade. And we can we missed the bus. And my mom. Knew we had a bicycle there so she says tickets through homes and neighborhoods to host oh while the downhill. In charge of staff and offers a ride. And we involved refused to go because we were having so much fun writing on the bike that dad handling all three of us. From his simple beginnings that all American values her way philosophy of life and for coaching football. Actor playing for John Carroll University Shula made it to the NFL as a defensive back. Then moved to the sidelines. Shula was tough and uncompromising. As a head coach following successful raid in Baltimore. It came to Miami in 1970 and turned hapless dolphins team. It would instant winner. 1972. In 1973 were championship seasons those Shula led teams we're going for a strong running game. Featuring saga kick. And more. But a decade later after drafting their burrito he changed his coaching strategy. And he and Marie know what the dolphins back to the Super Bowl with the league's best passing game. She was players loved. Respected him. He may be political poker than ever thought it ever be. This is something about him about where he treated people who wouldn't what he expected. And the one thing never wanted to do it was disappointing and it didn't mean that he was it was going to be retribution for disappointment. You just have won a lot of now. Shula became an aunt Ethel icon his inner strength conviction in pursuit of excellence was unmatched. 1993. What is 301. Becoming the winningest coach in league history. Brutal he always managed to keep it simple. Rarely strayed from his team. Indiana's days since popular morning weekly maps he was still communicate captured. In the end it is day as a coach at 1130 he wanted to be home in time to watch Carson's monologue he did that for 33 years. You can work harder than anybody knew the rules there. He was the smartest coach that I think. Xu look quit coaching after the 1995 season and led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame two years later. What life and after the national football A I've missed the action there's no question Sunday afternoon. Nothing could replace that. My wife Maryann grant stand up here. Please tell. Can't be busy by making life interest thing and enjoyable. His life after coaching was a busy one from public speaking to charity work to the population was steak houses. This annual golf tournament raise money for breast cancer research in honor of his late what tort the together they raised five children sons Mike and they did what and coach. Chula reburied in 1993. He and Mary and together at 618. Grandchildren. Don Shula will always be synonymous with success on and off the football field. A man who achieved greatness and motivated thousands of others to do the same. A winner and football and life. O role model. It's a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.