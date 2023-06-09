Donald Trump admitted having classified documents in recording: Sources

Plus, 20 states are still on high alert for bad air quality and a nonprofit tailored to at-risk kids teaches mindfulness and wellness through meditation.

June 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live